More 'young, educated, broke' Australian students 'seek arrangements' with sugar daddies

A growing number of "young, educated and broke" Australian students are signing up to be "sugar babies" for wealthy older men who help cover the costs of their living and university expenses.

Hundreds of young Australian uni students have signed up to the Seeking Arrangement website that connects them with cashed-up older gentlemen willing to fork over cash for company.

One young student from Curtin University in Perth told News Corp her sugar daddy paid her about $75,000 last year for "love or companionship, anything he's after".

"You wouldn't be in it if you didn't want something out of it, so you can't complain about a guy wanting something, because you're also wanting something," the woman, known only as "Lola" said.

"You have to give him the love or companionship, anything he's after."

The site connects young and attractive sugar babies – both male and female – with older sugar mummies and daddies.

According to the site there are more than 80,000 bright young things hoping to seek an arrangement, intent on "easing the burden with help from sugar daddies".

Lola told News Corp she and her daddy were messaging back and forth for nearly three months before meeting. They started seeing each other several times for a "couple of months" more before they had sex.

Sugar babies are required to register with their university emails addresses but they receive free premium membership.

There are more than two million sugar babies signed on worldwide with a further 2.5 million daddies and mummies, according to the site.

According to the website there are hundreds of students from across Australia seeking arrangements based on uni email accounts.

The University of Sydney has 90 of its students signed on with the University of Newcastle has 85 students at the top of the list while the Australian Catholic University has 24 at the lower end.

News break – February 1