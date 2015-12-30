News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Bus driver filmed using phone behind the wheel tells passenger to 'stress less' when asked to stop

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

A Wollongong bus driver has been stood down after he was filmed texting while driving.

The video, which was filmed by a passenger on Tuesday afternoon, shows the bus travelling along Bourke St, waiting at traffic lights to turn right into Stuart Park.

As the driver waits at the lights he decides to use his phone as his arm rests on the wheel.

The driver has been stood down following the complaint.

The bus can be seen moving forward twice, but both times the driver keeps using the phone while steering with his arms.

The passenger, who was catching the shuttle to work, shared the video to Facebook.

It’s believed the bus was full at the time.

The Illawarra Mercury reported the woman claimed she asked the driver to stop, but he told her to ‘stress less’.

It’s believed he did stop using the phone in response to her request.

The driver has since been stood down from his duties pending further investigation.

The incident has been referred onto RMS NSW regarding his Driver Authority and Wollongong Police have been informed.

