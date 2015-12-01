News

Baby left alone at childcare centre

Paul Fegan
Yahoo7 /

Police have been called to a childcare centre in NSW after a baby boy was left sleeping alone inside.

The centre’s owner said a miscommunication was to blame for the incident.

The baby was discovered when his father arrived to collect him from the Little Smarts Daycare Centre in Blaxland on Monday, only to find staff had left for the day, leaving the child asleep inside.

Little Smarts Daycare Centre in Blaxland where a baby boy was left alone. Photo: 7News

The father called police who forced their way inside and found the boy in an air-conditioned room.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene as a precaution and given the all clear.

His parents declined to speak on camera and but told 7News, perhaps surprisingly, they are “very happy with the childcare centre and continue to use it”.

Despite the child being left alone, his parents said they are "very happy with the childcare centre". Photo: 7News

“The most important thing is our baby boy is safe," they said.

The centre's owner said the child was only unattended for 20 minutes due to a miscommunication between staff and that more checks were being put in place to avoid a repeat.

Nesha O’Neill from the Australian Childcare Alliance NSW said: "There is always going to be human error. We have very strong regulations in place that are designed to prevent this happening, and given the amount of children in care...it's very, very rare"
Police said they will not be pursue the matter as the child was not injured.

The Department of Education said it will conduct a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

