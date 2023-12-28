13Cabs driver fired after customer accuses him of 'not using meter' in alleged scam

A 13Cabs taxi driver has been fired following an altercation with a passenger who claimed he was being scammed, saying the meter was not used.

Renowned travel vlogger Christian LeBlanc became embroiled in a heated argument with the driver following his seven-minute trip from Brisbane Airport to a nearby Ibis Hotel on Sunday. Documenting the incident on TikTok, video shows LeBlanc seeking the help of the hotel manager on arrival as the driver asks for his fare.

LeBlanc tells the hotel manager the driver didn't start the meter and was charging him $31. The manager says to the driver "that is illegal, you know that". The driver responds, denying LeBlanc's claim, saying it "is $21 with the meter, and he doesn't want to pay".

The hotel manager says $21 is reasonable. LeBlanc then says the driver tried to charge the higher fare, and the driver again denies it. The manager addresses the driver directly saying, "run your meter... as the law requires". "Follow the law and everything will be alright," he continues.

"I followed the road with the meter on," the driver replies. "This guy don't have the money."

LeBlanc eventually pays the $21 with his card in the hotel foyer as the driver holds out the Eftpos machine, and the pair exchange insults with the driver telling him "don't bullshit" and LeBlanc calling the driver a "little thief".

As LeBlanc follows the driver out of the lobby to record his licence plate, he lowers the raised boot to see it. The driver tells him not to touch his vehicle and appears to strike LeBlanc's camera.

"Why you touching my car, bro?" he asks before saying "I'll f*** you up."

LeBlanc later described the incident as "one of the worst travel experiences I've ever encountered". His TikTok video has been viewed more than 2 million times and received a wave of comments from users shocked over the altercation.

A 13Cabs spokesperson told Yahoo News Australia the allegations made in LeBlanc's video had been investigated and the driver was removed from the company.

"All relevant information has been passed onto the regulator in Queensland for their consideration and action," he said.

"The company has made it clear to drivers the meter must be used for rank and hail work."

LeBlanc advised his followers two days after posting the video that 13Cabs offered him a $50 cab voucher.

Crackdown on dodgy taxi drivers

New regulations introduced in Queensland made it mandatory for taxi drivers to use the meter even if a fare had been agreed prior to the journey, in an effort to stop passengers being overcharged. Offending drivers can face fines of up to $3,096.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) said the move would provide passengers with assurance they are paying a fair amount for their journey.

Taxi Council Queensland chief executive Blair Davies previously told the ABC he believed there was "a small number of drivers that are doing the wrong thing and they're bringing the whole industry into disrepute".

It comes as the NSW taxi watchdog disciplined 520 drivers for refusing to use their meters or overcharging in a six-month period, The Guardian revealed.

