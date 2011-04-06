Woman sets world record in search for beauty

In the eternal quest for youthful beauty, one woman has gone to extreme lengths to attain perfect looks - and has set a world record to achieve it.

Cindy Jackson, 55, has had 52 cosmetic surgeries and procedures, including tucks, cuts, pulls, peels, jabs and liposuction.

According to a report on ABC, it would be hard to find one place in Jackson's body that hadn't been touched by a surgeons hand.

"I didn't set out to break, to set a world record, it was never my ambition, it's just that I had so much done," she said.

"For me, it was just to look better," she said while explaining why she went to such surgery extreme.

"For me, the best result is one that looks natural," Jackson said.

"I wouldn't ever want anyone to stop and stare at me and say 'that woman's had a lot of surgery'."

I would never want to look like I'd had anything done."

Jackson, who calls herself a trailblazer, said she grew up with low-self esteem and a difficult father and this had affected her outlook on life and beauty.

An experience when she was 14 had made her feel uncomfortable in her own body.

"One guy said when I was 14, 'You know Cindy, when you smile, from the side your nose and chin almost meet'," she recalled.

"It was like being in the wrong body and wrong face and I felt that very much and wanted to change it".

Her father left her some money after he died, and she began the transformation of her body.

She said the reason why she believed she looked more natural than other celebrities who have had plastic surgery is because she carefully planned each procedure.

While she did want to look beautiful and young, she also took her time so the changes didn't appear unnatural.

"I feel like a young spirit and I don't want to look in the mirror and see and old face. I feel this is me," she said. "This is the way I should look."