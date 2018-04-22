Royal baby could be asked to forge career

The new royal baby could be encouraged to look for a career outside the royal family when he or she grows up, a historian has predicted.

Judith Rowbotham, a visiting research fellow at Plymouth University, said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is highly unlikely ever to become king or queen.

"It's fairly secure to say that they are going to be encouraged not to worry too much about the likelihood of succession to the throne," Dr Rowbotham said.

Born fifth in line, the baby will fall behind both older brother and future monarch Prince George, and older sister Princess Charlotte in the line of succession.

"From that point of view, I think they're going to be very much encouraged to look outside the royal family for their opportunities, to go into media or business, or become teachers or academics - whatever their personal inclination."

It is rare for a third-born royal child to end up as monarch and there has been no instance so far in the House of Windsor.

William IV, a Hanoverian king who ruled from 1830 to 1837, was a third child - of George III and Queen Charlotte.

He was known as the Sailor King for his love of the sea and as Silly Billy for his rambling speeches.

Edward VI was a third child of Henry VIII. His mother was Jane Seymour.

He became king aged nine in 1547 until his death in 1553 from tuberculosis at the age of 15.