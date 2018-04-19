News

One month to go till the royal wedding

Hannah Higgins
AAP /

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S UPCOMING WEDDING

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married in a month's time at St George's Chapel.

--

* The couple will tie the knot at midday on Saturday, May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It will be 9pm Sydney time

* The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service with The Archbishop of Canterbury set to officiate the couple's wedding vows

* After the service, the couple will take a carriage procession along the route from St George's Chapel, through Windsor Town, then returning to Windsor Castle

* A reception at St George's Hall, hosted by The Queen, will be held after the service with around 600 guests invited

* Later in the evening, Harry's father, the Prince of ,Wales will host a reception at Frogmore House for the couple and around 200 of their close friends and family

* Regiments and units of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces, which hold a special relationship with Prince Harry, will provide the ceremonial support at the wedding and carriage procession

* Included are the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps and The Royal Gurkha Rifles, who Harry served with in Afghanistan

* Floral designer Philippa Craddock will create the flower displays for their wedding

* White garden roses, peonies, foxgloves and branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, which will all be in season, are expected to be used

* After the wedding, the couple have arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charities

* Pastry chef Claire Ptak, the owner of London's Violet bakery, will make the royal wedding cake - a lemon elderflower cake, covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers

* Ms Ptak's business is focused on using seasonal and organic ingredients, she was previously interviewed by Ms Markle for her former lifestyle website TheTig.com

* Invitations to the wedding followed royal tradition and were made by Barnard & Westwood

* The invitations were issued in the name of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and feature the Three-Feathered badge of the prince printed in gold ink

* Official heads of states have not been included on the guest list.

