Five Eyes demand action on Russia hacking

Russia's cyber warfare attacks on the United Kingdom and its links to chemical weapons have prompted four countries in the Five Eyes security alliance to demand action.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has joined his Five Eyes allies in condemning Russian cyber attacks.

The prime ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK met in London to discuss cyber security, and Russia's attacks in particular.

"The cooperation between our nations allowed us to trace February's NotPetya hack to Russia," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in the meeting on Wednesday local time.

"Russia is using cyber as part of a wider effort to attack and undermine the international system.

"Its interference over the past year has included attacks on the public sector, media, telecommunications and energy sectors."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said illegal conduct from Russia cannot be tolerated.

"Whether it is a chemical attack in Syria, the use of a nerve agent on British soil, or the expanding cyber attacks across the internet ... these must be resisted, they must be protected, they must be identified," Mr Turnbull told the meeting.

Mrs May said Russia is using disinformation campaigns to distort the truth of what happened in chemical weapons attacks in Salisbury and in Syria.

"I have been clear to Russia that we know what it is doing. And we should be in no doubt that such cyber warfare is one of the great challenges of our time," she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the four nations, who along with the United States make up the Five Eyes security alliance, stood in solidarity with the UK.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the four countries would work together on security and making sure the system of rules-based international law was maintained.

Mr Turnbull said businesses and governments needed to step up their cyber security, especially as many hacks were the result of sloppy practices.

"The level of cyber attacks is so high, at any given time, that it is always present," he told reporters.

Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said the public is increasingly aware of Russia defying international standards, including its use of cyber and chemical weapons attacks.

"I do think it's important to make clear to Russia that the international community does expect adherence to certain norms," Senator Wong told Sky News.