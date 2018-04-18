Los Angeles (AFP) - Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani was given a torrid test in his latest Major League Baseball outing on Tuesday, pounded by the Boston Red Sox's batting line-up before being pulled off the mound.

Honeymoon over for Ohtani after Boston mauling

Ohtani, who has provided one of the season's most compelling storylines after impressing as both a pitcher and a batter, was roughed up from the start as the Los Angeles Angels faced the Red Sox in Anaheim.

Red Sox slugger Mookie Betts wasted no time in tormenting Ohtani, smashing a lead-off home run to get Boston on the board.

Ohtani then struggled to find any sort of consistency from the mound, hurling 66 pitches through two innings before being hooked by Angels skipper Mike Scioscia.

By the time he was replaced after the second inning, the 23-year-old had given up four hits as Boston moved into a 3-0 lead.

Ohtani had got his start against Boston after his scheduled outing against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday was postponed.

Prior to Wednesday, Ohtani had gone unbeaten with two wins from two starts on the mound, with a 2.08 earned-run average and 18 strikeouts.

In eight games as a batter, Ohtani is batting .367 with 11 hits in 30 times at bat, including a double, triple and three home runs. He has scored five times and driven in 11 runs.