G7 backs curb on Syrian chemical weapons

The Group of Seven industrialised nations condemned the alleged chemical attack in eastern Ghouta in Syria on April 7 and backed "proportionate" efforts by the United States, Britain and France to stop the future use of such weapons.

"We fully support efforts made by the United States, the UK and France to decrease the capacity to use chemical weapons by the Assad regime and to prevent their future use," said the leaders, referring to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

"We still stand by a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Syria," they added in the statement released by Germany on Tuesday.

The G7 say the air strikes last Saturday by the three nations were "limited, proportionate and necessary" and followed "only after exhausting every possible diplomatic option to uphold the international norm against the use of chemical weapons."