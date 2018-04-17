US bans sales to Chinese phone-maker ZTE

The US Department of Commerce has banned American companies from selling components for seven years to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp, which is blamed for breaking an agreement after it was caught illegally shipping goods to Iran.

The US action could be devastating to ZTE since American companies are estimated to provide 25 to 30 per cent of components used in its equipment, which includes smartphones and gear to build telecommunications networks.

The ban is the result of ZTE's failure to comply with an agreement with the US government, after it pleaded guilty last year in federal court to conspiring to violate US sanctions by illegally shipping US goods and technology to Iran, the Commerce Department said.

The Chinese company, which sells smartphones in the US, paid $US890 million in fines and penalties, with an additional penalty of $US300 million that could be imposed.

"If the company is not able to resolve it, they may very well be put out of business by this. Many banks and companies even outside the US are not going to want to deal with them," said Eric Hirschhorn, a former US undersecretary of commerce.

As part of the agreement, Shenzhen-based ZTE Corp promised to dismiss four senior employees and discipline 35 others by either reducing their bonuses or reprimanding them, officials told Reuters.

But the company admitted in March that while it had fired the four senior employees, it had not disciplined or reduced bonuses to the 35 others.

ZTE, whose Hong Kong and Shenzhen shares were suspended on Tuesday, said it was assessing the implications of the US decision and was communicating with "relevant parties."

Under terms of the ban, US companies cannot export prohibited goods, such as chip sets, directly to ZTE or via another country, beginning immediately.

Shares of big US ZTE suppliers fell sharply on the ban. Optical networking equipment maker Acacia Communications, which got 30 per cent of its 2017 revenue from ZTE, tumbled 35 per cent, while Oclaro, which got 18 per cent of its fiscal revenue from ZTE, lost 14.1 per cent.

The ban on supplying ZTE comes two months after two Republican senators introduced legislation to block the US government from buying or leasing telecommunications equipment from ZTE or its Chinese rival Huawei Technologies, citing concern the companies would use their access to spy on US officials.

Meanwhile, Britain's main cyber security agency has written to organisations in the UK's telecommunications sector warning about using ZTE's services or equipment.

The US action is likely to further exacerbate current tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade.