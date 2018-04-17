Trump lawyer names Sean Hannity as client

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer has been forced to reveal in a New York federal court that Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of Trump's most ardent defenders, was also on his client list.

Stormy Daniels has created a stir at the hearing involving US President Donald Trump's lawyer.

Michael Cohen, Trump's fiercely loyal and pugnacious lawyer, disclosed Hannity's name through one of his own lawyers at the order of the judge.

Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump, watched from the public gallery.

Hannity, 56, on Monday said he had never paid for Cohen's services or been represented by him, but had sought confidential legal advice from him.

The conservative host often uses his weeknight broadcast on Fox News to defend the president against what he sees as biased attacks by the media. Sometimes Trump praises Hannity in return.

Cohen was in court to ask the judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized from his offices and home last week as part of a criminal investigation, which stems in part from a probe into possible collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The Russia investigation has frustrated the White House as it has spread to enfold some of Trump's closest confidantes.

Judge Kimba Wood spent more than 2-1/2 hours listening to arguments by Cohen's lawyers, prosecutors from the US attorney's office in Manhattan and a lawyer representing Trump in the hearing.

She ordered prosecutors to give Cohen's lawyers a copy of the seized materials before the next hearing.

The unexpected naming of Hannity made him the latest outsized media personality to be drawn into the investigation's cast of unlikely supporting characters.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was another. As she arrived at the courthouse dressed in a lavender suit, photographers knocked over barricades as they scrambled to get pictures.

Daniels sat with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who told reporters they were there to help ensure protection for the integrity of the seized documents, some of which they believe pertain to the Daniels agreement.

Cohen has argued that some of the documents and data seized from him under a warrant are protected by attorney-client privilege or otherwise unconnected to the investigation.

But Judge Wood said she would still need the names of those other clients, and rejected his efforts to mask the identity of Hannity, a client Cohen had said wanted to avoid publicity.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, drew gasps and laughter from the public gallery when he named Hannity as the client.

Hannity told his viewers on April 9 that the raid on Cohen was an effort by federal investigators to wrongly impeach the president. He never mentioned his association with Cohen during the broadcast.

Cohen has asked the court to give his own lawyers the first look at the seized materials so they can identify documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege.