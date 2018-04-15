Russia keen to improve ties with West

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Moscow would make every effort to improve political relations with the West, TASS news agency reports.

Ryabkov was speaking on Sunday after Western powers launched missile strikes against Syria, a close ally of Russia, over a suspected poison gas attack. The strikes were condemned by Russia.

Ryabkov also said Russia would study a UN resolution on Syria proposed by the US, France and Britain, but added that it would be hard to reach a compromise on the issue, TASS reported.