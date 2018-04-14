President Trump announces strikes on Syria

The following are highlights from US President Donald Trump's remarks when announcing military strikes targeting Syria's chemical weapons capabilities.

- "A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both."

- "The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons. Establishing this deterrent is a vital national security interest of the United States."

- "The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economy and diplomatic. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."

- "Last Saturday, the Assad regime again deployed chemical weapons to slaughter innocent civilians, this time in the town of Douma near the Syrian capital of Damascus. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

- "These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead."

- "To Iran and to Russia, I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?"

- "Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilised nations as a force for stability and peace."

- "America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria, under no circumstances."

- "We cannot purge the world of evil or act everywhere where there is tyranny."

- "The United States will be a partner and a friend but the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people."