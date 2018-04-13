May backed for possible UK Syria action

Britain has moved a step closer to potential military action against Syrian President Bashar Assad after Theresa May won the backing of senior ministers for action to deter any further use of chemical weapons by the regime.

Following a two-hour emergency cabinet meeting in London, Downing Street said ministers had agreed it was "highly likely" Assad was responsible for the attack on Saturday on the rebel-held town of Douma which reportedly left dozens dead.

In a statement issued following the meeting, it said there had been agreement around the cabinet table that such actions should not go "unchallenged" and that the UK would continue to work with the US and France to co-ordinate an international response.

The statement made no direct reference to military action, but will be seen as a signal Britain would be prepared to join any US-led air strikes against the regime should the Americans decide to go ahead - putting it on a potential collision course with Assad's principal backer, Russia.

The No 10 statement issued following the Cabinet meeting said May had again described the attack on Douma as a "shocking and barbaric act" which represented a further erosion of international law.

"Cabinet agreed that the Assad regime has a track record of the use of chemical weapons and it is highly likely that the regime is responsible for Saturday's attack," the statement said.

"Following a discussion in which every member present made a contribution, Cabinet agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged.

"Cabinet agreed on the need to take action to alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime."

The statement made no reference to whether Parliament would be given a say on military action - prompting renewed concerns among opposition parties and some Tory MPs that Mrs May is prepared to go ahead without a Commons vote.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted that MPs were entitled to a vote, saying Parliament "must be consulted".

"We elect Parliament, we elect members of Parliament. They should have a voice in this. Cabinet on its own should not be making this decision," he said.

"The dangers of bombing now, which could escalate the conflict beyond belief. Just imagine the scenario if an American missile shoots down a Russian plane or vice versa. Where do we go from there?"

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said Parliament "can and should be recalled immediately" while the SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford said Mrs May needed to be "very careful" as she had no Commons majority.

Speaking before the Cabinet met, Brexit Secretary David Davis acknowledged that they faced "a very, very delicate circumstance".

"We've got to make this judgment on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis, knowing exactly ... how strong the evidence is," he said.

Russia meanwhile continued to warn against any use of military force against its Syrian ally.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "The threat to use force against a UN member state is, in itself, a blatant violation of the organisation's charter."