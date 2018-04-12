News

Germany won't join strike on Syria: Merkel

AAP

Germany will not join any military strikes against the Syrian government in response to a poison gas attack on a rebel held town but supports Western efforts to chemical weapons use is unacceptable, Chancellor Angela Merkel says.

"Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action," she said after meeting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Berlin on Thursday.

"But we support everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable," she added.

