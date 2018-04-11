'Broad philosophical shift': Zuckerberg tells Congress Facebook is changing

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has told US senators the company is attempting to change in light of recent criticism, as he attempted to forestall any strict legislation aimed at the world's largest social network.

The 33-year-old internet mogul was grilled in a joint hearing of the US Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on Tuesday on a range of issues, from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

"We are going through a broad philosophical shift at the company," said Zuckerberg, wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans.

John Thune, chairman of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, struck an adversarial tone in his opening remarks.

"In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies' efforts to regulate themselves. But this may be changing," he said.

In his prepared opening remarks Zuckerberg said: “Just recently, we’ve seen the #metoo movement and the March for Our Lives, organised, at least in part, on Facebook. After Hurricane Harvey, people raised more than $20 million for relief.”

“And more than 70 million small businesses now use Facebook to grow and create jobs. But it’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy.

"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

During the hearing, Zuckerberg noted that “there will always be a version of Facebook that is free,” but said that there may be a time where users have to pay if they don’t want to see ads.

He noted that the company found that people just don’t like relevant ads — not ads in general. “While there’s some discomfort, people would rather have us show relevant content than not,” he added.

Outside the Capitol building, which houses the US Congress, online protest group Avaaz set up 100 life-sized cutouts of Zuckerberg wearing T-shirts with the words "Fix Facebook".

Facebook faces a growing crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors after acknowledging that up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, had personal information harvested from the site by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump's election campaign among its clients.

It is also struggling to deal with fake news and alleged foreign interference in elections, disclosing in September that Russians under fake names used the social network to try to influence US voters in the months before and after the 2016 election, writing about inflammatory subjects, setting up events and buying ads.

In February, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with interfering in the election by sowing discord on social media.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, is fighting to prove to critics that he is the right person to go on leading what has grown into one of the world's largest companies.

On Friday, Zuckerberg threw his support behind proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads.