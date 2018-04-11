Lawyers urge restraint as Trump fumes

White House lawyers are trying to dissuade US President Donald Trump from seeking to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as Trump weighs options after the FBI raided his personal lawyer's office and home.

US President Donald Trump believes he has the power to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

White House lawyers Ty Cobb and Donald McGahn have been telling Trump that firing Mueller would leave the president vulnerable to charges of obstruction of justice and have said that he must have "good cause" to order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to oust Mueller, two US officials said on Tuesday.

The lawyers repeated those arguments after Monday's raids targeting Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, but have made little or no progress persuading the president.

The special prosecutor is investigating Russian meddling in the US presidential election and potential links between Trump's campaign and Russia.

Aides said Trump was fuming on Tuesday over the raids but his future course of action remained unclear.

The advice of the lawyers takes on greater significance following the departure of key aides, such as Hope Hicks, who recently resigned as White House communications director.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House said Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller.

"We've been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

She added that Trump believes the investigation should conclude and also reiterated that Trump thinks the investigation has gone too far and has "voiced his frustrations" over the situation.

Trump's belief that he could fire Mueller appear to conflict with special counsel regulations, which say Mueller may be "disciplined or removed from office only by the personal action of the attorney general."

In the current situation, that job would fall to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from all matters related to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt." Russia and Trump both deny any wrongdoing.

The raids represent a dramatic escalation of a federal inquiry led by Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and possible collusion by Trump campaign aides.

If Trump tries to scupper the probe, it could set in motion a series of events that eventually threaten his presidency.

A source familiar with the matter said FBI agents were looking in Monday's raids for information on payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both said they slept with Trump while he was married.

Daniels got $US130,000 from Cohen in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement concerning her relationship with Trump.

McDougal was paid $US150,000 by the parent company of The National Enquirer tabloid, which then withheld a story about her relationship with Trump.