No politicians at Harry and Markle wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited US President Donald Trump or British Prime Minister Theresa May to their wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to invite only people they know to their May 19 wedding.

Instead the couple have chosen guests they know, it is understood.

Former US leader Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are also missing from the guest list but the prince and his fiancee are said to be looking forward to seeing them soon, possibly during an official overseas trip once they are married.

Harry and his bride-to-be have picked 600 guests they have a direct relationship with to watch them exchange their wedding vows on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

By contrast the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding had leading figures from national life and foreign heads of state or their representatives at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Despite Harry and Meghan's royal nuptials being an important national occasion, the prince is not in the immediate line of succession, unlike his brother William.

The nature of the guests, likely to be friends, work colleagues and good acquaintances of the couple, and the smaller venue, reflects Harry's position.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding.

"Her Majesty's government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

The palace earlier named some of the members of the public chosen to join the crowds in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the couple's wedding day.

Invited guests include a mother who uses the arts to help people with mental health issues and a schoolgirl who was caught up in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing last year.