News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Australian listeria-tainted melons 'were exported to nine countries'

AAP /

Melons contaminated with the deadly listeriosis bacteria were exported to at least nine countries from Australia, where an outbreak has killed six people and caused one miscarriage, the World Health Organisation says.

Ex-spy's daughter released from British hospital
1:39

Ex-spy's daughter released from British hospital
0408_1800_vic_flu
1:31

Government injects $50M into hospitals ahead of flu season
0401_1800_SYD-HealthInsurance
1:45

Health insurance premium increases putting more pressure on families
Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0:46

Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0303_1800_nsw_rockmelon
1:34

Authorities criticised for taking too long to warn about listeria outbreak
At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0:45

At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0302_1800_nsw_nho
0:35

At least 55 killed during European storms
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
Suspected chlorine gas attack strikes near Damascus
1:16

Suspected chlorine gas attack strikes near Damascus
0725_1600_nat_bali
1:54

Family of toddler pulled from Bali pool wait on medical tests
0508_1800_ADL-BeachOpened
1:24

Christie's beach opened after discharge of millions of litres of sewage
 

The rockmelons, or cantaloupes, were sent to Hong Kong, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and may also have gone to the Seychelles, a WHO statement on Monday said.

Between January 17 and April 6, Australia reported 19 confirmed and one probable case of listeriosis, all of whom were hospitalised. Six died.

The World Health Organisation says it was informed that listeria-tainted melons from Australia had been exported and the nine countries had been alerted. Photo: AAP

The Listeria monocytogenes bacterium has a potentially long incubation period, usually one or two weeks but possibly up to 90 days, so more cases may be reported, the WHO said.

"Cases in the affected countries may still be identified," it said.

The Australian melon producer, which the WHO did not name but named locally as Rombola Family Farms, recalled the fruit on February 27.

On March 2, Australian authorities discovered the firm's melons had been exported and they sent detailed notifications through the International Food Safety Authorities Network to the countries concerned.

"It is believed that the cause of the outbreak was a combination of environmental conditions and weather contaminating the surface of the fruit, with low levels of the bacteria persisting after the washing process," the WHO said.

"The grower continues to work closely with the relevant authorities and has returned to supply rockmelons (during the week starting 2 April) after testing cleared the property."

Listeriosis can come in a mild form that causes diarrhoea and fever in healthy people within a few days.

But it also has a severe form that can cause septicaemia and meningitis among more high-risk people, such as pregnant women, infants, old people, and people having treatment for cancer, AIDS or organ transplants.

The severe form has a 20-30 per cent mortality rate.

As well as unwashed fruit, high risk foods include dairy products made of unpasteurised milk, soft cheeses, deli meat products, ice creams, raw seafood, crustaceans and shellfish.

A separate listeriosis outbreak in South Africa killed at least 180 people earlier this year, sparking a class-action lawsuit against South African food producer Tiger Brands.

Back To Top