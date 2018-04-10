FBI raids offices, home of Trump's lawyer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided the offices and home of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates.

Cohen's lawyer, Stephen M Ryan, said that US prosecutors conducted a search that was partly a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.

Mueller is investigating whether members of Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia during the US presidential election.

The raid could increase legal pressure on the president, because it involves the records of his longtime lawyer and indicates a second centre of investigations in Manhattan, alongside Mueller's Washington-based probe.

Cohen has been at the centre of a controversy over a $US130,000 payment he has admitted making shortly before the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels, who has said that she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it.

Trump reacted with unusually harsh language to news of the raid.

"It's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt. I've been saying it for a long time," Trump said at the opening of a meeting with military and national security advisers to discuss Syria.

Asked whether he would fire Mueller, Trump said, "Well, I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens."

Trump cannot fire Mueller directly, but he could order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel's probe, to end it, or Trump could fire Rosenstein if he refuses.

Under federal regulations, if Mueller comes across information that is not directly related to his Russia-focused investigation, he must confer with Rosenstein.

Rosenstein could direct Mueller to either investigate the issue himself or refer it to another law enforcement authority.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud, and for possible campaign law violation in connection with the Stormy Daniels payment, and perhaps other matters having to do with foreign support to Trump's 2016 campaign, a second source said.

Cohen has said that he paid the $130,000 settlement money to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from his own pocket through a personal home equity loan. Trump, in comments to reporters on Air Force One last week, said that he did not know about the payment.