Facebook CEO to pacify US lawmakers

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will strike a conciliatory tone in testimony before Congress in an attempt to blunt possible regulatory fallout from the privacy scandal engulfing his social network.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company didn't do enough to prevent the misuse of users' data.

The 33-year-old internet mogul is scheduled to appear on Tuesday afternoon before a joint hearing of the US Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, is fighting to demonstrate to critics that he is the right person to go on leading what has grown into one of the world's largest companies.

Facebook faces a mushrooming crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors after acknowledging that up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, had their personal information harvested from the site by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump among its clients.

Zuckerberg, who has never testified in a congressional hearing, said in written testimony on Monday he had made mistakes and had held too narrow a view of the social network's role in society.

"Now we have to go through every part of our relationship with people and make sure we're taking a broad enough view of our responsibility," he said.

Facebook hired several outside consultants to help coach Zuckerberg, even holding mock sessions to prepare him for questions from lawmakers.

In an olive branch on Friday, Zuckerberg threw his support behind proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads.

US lawmakers have discussed legislation that would strengthen data privacy protections and enforcement. Tighter regulation of how Facebook uses its members' data could affect its ability to attract advertising revenue, its lifeblood.

Some 40 senators out of the 100-member Senate sit on the two committees holding Tuesday's hearing, setting up a possibly marathon hearing.

To ease the way, Zuckerberg on Monday met some lawmakers privately, listening to their concerns before they will have a chance to interrogate him in public.

Zuckerberg appeared willing "to turn things around where he sees mistakes that have been made," Senator Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, said after meeting with the CEO.

Zuckerberg will get a second dose of questioning on Wednesday from the US House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Shares in Facebook are down more than 14 per cent since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke last month.