Russia says Israeli jets hit Syrian base

The Russian military says two Israeli F-15 war planes carried out strikes on a Syrian air base from Lebanese air space, the Interfax news agency reports.

Interfax cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying the Israeli jets had carried out the strikes early on Monday, and that Syrian air defence systems had shot down five of eight missiles fired.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 members of the Syrian military and its allies were killed in the missile attack on the base in Homs province.

Asked about the Russian statement, an Israeli military spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Syrian state TV said on Monday the US was suspected of striking the air base hours after US President Donald Trump warned of a "big price to pay" as aid groups said dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a rebel-held town.