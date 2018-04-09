News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Iran warns US over nuclear deal

AAP /

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says US President Donald Trump will regret it if he withdraws from a nuclear deal that Tehran and six world powers signed in 2015, as Iran's response will be stronger than imagined.

"Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the deal, they will surely regret it. Our response will be stronger than what they imagine and they would see that within a week," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

Rouhani was speaking as Tehran marked National Nuclear Technology Day.

Back To Top