Deutsche Bank replaces John Cryan as CEO

Deutsche Bank's supervisory board has appointed Christian Sewing as the new chief executive officer.

Deutsche Bank's CEO John Cryan (L) will be replaced by the bank's co-President Christian Sewing (R).

Sewing, who had been a member of the management board since January 2015 and was appointed as president in March 2017, succeeds John Cryan, who will leave the German bank at the end of April.

The supervisory board on Sunday also appointed management board members Garth Ritchie and Karl von Rohr as new presidents.

Cryan took over in July 2015 after the previous co-CEOs, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, stepped down as the bank struggled with uneven profits that were repeatedly eroded by funds set aside for litigation expenses.

Cryan pushed to cut costs, streamline computer systems and leave less profitable businesses and regions. Still, progress in improving Deutsche Bank's earnings has been slow amid low interest rates that squeeze lending margins and reduced income from trading stocks and bonds.

Deutsche Bank lost 735 million euros ($US903 million) last year and declared a small dividend of 11 euro cents per share.

Rumours that Cryan might be replaced after three years of losses had swirled for weeks.

Before becoming CEO of Germany's biggest bank, the Briton served as president for Europe at the Singaporean investment company Temasek and as chief financial officer of Swiss bank UBS.

Sewing heads Deutsche Bank's private and commercial bank division. He joined the bank in 1989 and has worked in Frankfurt, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto.