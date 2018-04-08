Trump threatens Syria over chemical attack

US President Donald Trump says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will have a "big price to pay" for launching a deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians, and blamed Iran and Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing "animal Assad".

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay," he wrote.

A chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma in eastern Ghouta has killed dozens of people, medical services reported, and Washington said the reports, if confirmed, would demand an immediate international response.

"We strongly condemn the attack, which there is strong suspicion was carried out by the regime, whose record on use of chemical weapons is known by the international community," the ministry said.

Turkey, which has been working with allies of Assad for a political resolution to the crisis in Syria, called for international action against the attacks in Douma.

"The Syrian regime must give account for the attacks in various regions of the country at different times," a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The entire international community, primarily countries that have an influence on the Syrian regime, has a responsibility to take the necessary steps in order to prevent similar war crimes and crimes against humanity," Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement.