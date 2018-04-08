China will take down trade barriers: Trump

US President Donald Trump says in a Tweet that China will take down its trade barriers and that the two countries will reach a deal on intellectual property.

On Thursday, Trump directed US trade officials to identify tariffs on $US100 billion ($A140 billion) more Chinese imports, stoking fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In his Tweet on Sunday, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would always be friends despite the dispute, adding: "China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become reciprocal and a deal will be made on intellectual property. Great future for both countries!"