News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
'Complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

China will take down trade barriers: Trump

AAP /

US President Donald Trump says in a Tweet that China will take down its trade barriers and that the two countries will reach a deal on intellectual property.

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that China will take down its trade barriers.

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that China will take down its trade barriers.

On Thursday, Trump directed US trade officials to identify tariffs on $US100 billion ($A140 billion) more Chinese imports, stoking fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In his Tweet on Sunday, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would always be friends despite the dispute, adding: "China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become reciprocal and a deal will be made on intellectual property. Great future for both countries!"

Back To Top