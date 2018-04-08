Male resident dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York

A man has died in hospital after a fire broke out at Trump Tower on Manhattan's prestigious 5th Avenue in New York.

The 67-year-old man was found with critical injuries in the apartment on the 50th floor where the fire started on Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the NY fire department said.

Three firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling the four-alarm blaze, with more than 200 firefighters and members of the emergency services on the scene at the 58-storey building.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the windows of the apartment in a picture tweeted by the Fire Department.

President Donald Trump said that the fire was out around 6.30pm.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job," Trump tweeted.

However, shortly afterwards the fire department said they were still on the scene and that "the fire is still not considered to be under control because of the smoke conditions on all the floors above".

"The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment," the fire department said in a series of tweets.

"This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up," it added.

Trump Tower is both a residential and commercial complex which houses Trump's New York penthouse residence as well as restaurants and shops.

It is also the headquarters of the Trump Organization, the umbrella group for the US president's businesses.

The building is known for its opulent gold decor.

This is the second time firefighters have been called to the building in recent months, as a small fire broke out there in January.