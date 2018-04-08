News

Terror arrest at UK's Gatwick Airport

AAP /

Counter-terror officers have arrested a 55-year-old man at London's Gatwick Airport.

The suspect was held on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications after flying into the UK from Morocco, police said.

London's Scotland Yard police headquarters said he was arrested on Saturday morning and is in custody at a police station in south London.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On Saturday April 7, detectives from the Met's counter-terrorism command arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006."

