US dark web group sold guns to Aust

A member of a US dark web gun trafficking group that hid firearms in electronics products and sent them to customers in Australia and other parts of the world has been sentenced to almost three years jail.

Gerren Johnson, 29, was arrested after an international investigation.

The Atlanta-based group advertised guns for sale on the underground website BlackMarketReloaded that operated on The Onion Router, which masks the identity of its users, according to prosecutors.

Their vendor page on the site was named Cherry_Flavor and guns for sale included Glock pistols for $US2300 to $US3400.

Authorities said the group sold approximately 10 to 15 firearms a month and 31 firearms were recovered internationally or seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and US Postal Inspection Service before leaving the US.

"According to ATF, firearms were recovered in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Zambia," US prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

Authorities also linked Johnson to an Armitage International Model Scarab Scorpion 9mm pistol that was recovered in the Netherlands and a Glock Model 17 Gen 4 9mm pistol destined for France.

In an attempt to avoid detection in the US Post or overseas the group hid the firearms in electronic equipment before placing them in packages.

Johnson entered a guilty plea to a smuggling charge in the US District Court in Georgia and was sentenced on Thursday to 33 months' jail.