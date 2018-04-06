Harry and Meghan to attend Invictus trials

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle will be attending the UK team trials for the Invictus Games, which are being staged in Sydney in October.

The couple will join Games hopefuls on Friday as they try out on the athletics track, before meeting those taking part in the indoor sitting volleyball trials.

The trials are being held at England's University of Bath Sports Training Village.

Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto last year which was attended by Ms Markle.

It is likely Ms Markle and the prince, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which oversees the delivery of the tournament, will be among the spectators at the Games in Australia.

The Sydney Games, staged from October 20-27, will see more than 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports.

Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding for all those who serve their country.

The UK team trials are being run by Help for Heroes, with support from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal British Legion and the Endeavour Fund, and will be hosted at the University of Bath over four days.

They will see more than 400 competitors battle for the 72 places available on the UK team.