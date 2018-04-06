Four dead in Turkish university shooting

A gunman has shot dead four Turkish academics at their university in the town of Eskisehir, near the capital Ankara.

Osmangazi University rector Hasan Gonen said the gunman had worked as a researcher at the institution and had fatally shot the assistant dean, faculty secretary, a lecturer and an education faculty staff member.

The attacker, identified as Volkan Bayar, was apprehended by police as he left the scene, Gonen said.

The state-run news agency Anadolu said police had arrested the gunman, with broadcaster CNN reporting he had surrendered and did not try to escape.

Gonen said the motive of the attack appeared to be a personal dispute. The attacker's main target appeared to be the university dean, who was not in his office when the gunman arrived, he added.

He said the gunman, who was studying for a doctor's degree, had been under investigation at the university after he accused a number of staff members of being followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Turkey's government accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, of having orchestrated the abortive July 2016 attempt by parts of the armed forces to topple President Tayyip Erdogan.

More than 250 people were killed in the coup bid. Gulen denies involvement.

Ayse Aypay, a professor at the university, told Turkish media that some members of staff had "repeatedly filed complaints" about the gunman.

Eskisehir governor Ozdemir Cakacak said regional prosecutors had launched an investigation into the incident.