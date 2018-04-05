5.9 mag earthquake strikes off Philippines

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines, although authorities have not reported any casualties and no tsunami alert was issued.

The United States Geological Survey, which records worldwide seismic activity, said the earthquake's hypocentre was at a depth of 64 kilometres.

The USGS also reported that the tremor's epicentre on Thursday was situated 47 kilometres southeast of Tarragona, a coastal town in Mindanao and 64 kilometres southeast of Davao, the biggest city on the island.

The Philippine seismological agency, PHIVOLCS, raised the magnitude to 6 and said the hypocentre was at a depth of 28 kilometres .

The agency added that it did not expect casualties from the earthquake, although there was a possibility of aftershocks.

The Tsunami Warning System in the Pacific has not issued a tsunami alert.

The Philippines is located along the Ring of Fire, a region of high volcanic and seismic activity that is shaken by around 7000 mostly moderate quakes every year.