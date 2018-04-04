Trump not a criminal target: Mueller

The special counsel investigating Russian interference in the US 2016 election is preparing a report about US President Donald Trump and his possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reports.

Robert Mueller told Trump's lawyers last month about the report on the president's actions while in office, the newspaper wrote, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

In negotiations about obtaining an interview with Trump, Mueller also told the lawyers that Trump was not considered a criminal target but that he was still a subject of the investigation.

The "subject" of an investigation is a person "whose conduct is within the scope" of a grand jury's investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Mueller's investigation, and media have long speculated that he may attempt to fire him. Lawmakers from the Democrats and Trump's Republican party warned last month that such a move would cross a "red line."