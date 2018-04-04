Hayne rape trial could be open to cameras

Jarryd Hayne's potentially explosive civil rape trial in California may be opened up to video cameras inside the court.

Lawyers for the Parramatta Eels NRL star and his alleged accuser, a Californian woman known as JV, have been notified the US District Court judge overseeing the matter is participating in a "Cameras in the Courtroom Pilot Project".

"If a party, the presiding judge, or a member of the media requests that a proceeding be recorded, consent of the parties will be presumed unless a party submits an Objection to Request for Video Recording form as directed by the Cameras in the Courtroom Procedures," Susan Soong, clerk of court for the US District Court, wrote in a note to the lawyers.

Under the pilot program, civil hearings and bench and jury trials can be recorded by court personnel and published to a court web page.

The video will be made available for viewing or download by parties, lawyers and the general public.

"Parties objecting to video recording are asked, for research purposes, to communicate to the court the reasons for declining to participate," Ms Soong wrote.

"If you decline to participate, you should candidly convey the reasons for your decision."

JV alleges she was a virgin and heavily intoxicated when she met Hayne at a San Jose bar in 2015 while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, they caught an Uber to his apartment and he sexually assaulted her.

Hayne has rejected the woman's claims and alleged she "willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse".

Hayne also asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice to recover his costs and lawyer fees.

Santa Clara prosecutors investigated the woman's allegations and decided in 2016 not to pursue a criminal case against Hayne.

The case could be resolved before a trial with a full day of "private" mediation scheduled in California on May 8.