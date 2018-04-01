Roses and peonies for royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be surrounded by white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves on their wedding day.

Florist Philippa Craddock has been chosen to create the floral displays for the royal wedding.

The couple have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their big day on May 19.

Craddock, whose client list includes designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue, Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace and Christian Dior, will use seasonal blooms from around Windsor to decorate the ceremony venue, including white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

Craddock will direct a team, including florists from St George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace, to create the displays at St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall, Kensington Palace said on Sunday.

The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Where possible, Craddock will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May.

The palace said the designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.

Craddock, a self-taught florist based in Central London, with a studio in Fulham and a flower shop in Selfridges, said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

"The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."