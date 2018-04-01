News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Frenchman dies after fairground ride collapse

by Sandra LAFFONT
AFP /

Lyon (AFP) - A Frenchman died on Saturday after a fairground ride in central France collapsed, a local official said.

Frenchman dies after fairground ride collapse

Frenchman dies after fairground ride collapse

The accident happened on an attraction consisting of 14 pods attached to a central rotating carrousel which went up and down, said Laurent Buffard, deputy mayor of Neuville-sur-Saone near Lyon.

The collapse resulted in the pods hurtling to the ground and the occupants being thrown out.

It was not clear if the dead man, who was at the fair with his two children, had been on the ride or was a by-stander.

An investigation has been launched.

Back To Top