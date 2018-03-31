Russia expels more UK diplomats

Russia has told Britain it must send home "just over 50" more of its diplomats in a worsening stand-off with the West over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

Australian envoy Peter Tesch was among the diplomats told their staff would be expelled from Russia.

Russia has already retaliated in kind against Britain and ejected 23 British diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. London says Moscow stood behind the attack, something Russia denies.

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow was summoned again on Friday and told London had one month to cut its diplomatic contingent in Russia to the same size as the Russian mission in Britain.

On Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Reuters that meant Britain would have to cut "a little over 50" of its diplomats in Russia.

"We asked for parity. The Brits have 50 diplomats more than the Russians," said Zakharova.

When asked if that meant London would have to bring home exactly 50 diplomats, she said: "A little over 50."

Ambassadors from more than 20 countries, including Australia's Peter Tesch, were called into the foreign ministry in Moscow to be told of the latest wave of retaliatory measures being imposed.

The move comes after the Russian embassy in London accused British authorities of "another blatant provocation", saying Border Force officers at Heathrow had searched an Aeroflot flight from Moscow.

An embassy official suggested that the jet, which had arrived on a scheduled return trip, had been searched in connection with the diplomatic crisis over the Salisbury spy poisoning.