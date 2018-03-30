Putin wants to mend ties despite row

Russian President Vladimir Putin still favours mending ties with other countries, despite a decision to expel scores of Western diplomats in a row over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, a Kremlin spokesman says.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he disagreed with the US government's assessment that Russia's decision to expel 60 US diplomats showed Moscow was not interested in diplomacy.

The expulsion was in response to the US expelling Russian diplomats.