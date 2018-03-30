Two US-led coalition members die in Syria

Two personnel with the US-led coalition battling Islamic State have been killed and five wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria, the coalition says.

"Details pertaining to the incident are being withheld pending further investigation," the coalition said in a statement on Friday, adding that the blast happened on Thursday.

The wounded were evacuated for further treatment, according to the statement, which did not give the nationalities of the casualties.

Islamic State militants continue to carry out attacks including bombings, ambushes and assassinations in Syria and Iraq despite the defeat last year of the cross-border "caliphate" declared in 2014 by their leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghadi.