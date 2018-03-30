US to seek social media details for visas

The State Department wants to require all US visa applicants to submit their social media histories, previous email addresses and phone numbers.

It's a vast expansion of the Trump administration's enhanced vetting of potential immigrants and visitors.

In documents to be published in the Federal Register, the department says it is seeking public comment on the new requirements. It says those requirements will affect nearly 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the US.

Previously, social media, email and phone number histories were only sought from visa applicants identified for extra scrutiny. That's about 65,000 people annually.

The new rules would apply to all applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The department estimates it would affect 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants.