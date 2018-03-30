News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Hungary PM fined for kindergarten campaign video

AFP /

Budapest (AFP) - In a rare scolding by Hungarian authorities, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was fined Thursday for breaking election rules after he posted an election campaign video of a kindergarten visit.

Hungary PM fined for kindergarten campaign video

Hungary PM fined for kindergarten campaign video

The National Election Committee fined the strongman premier 350,000 forints (1,100 euros, $1,400) and ordered him not to repeat the infringement.

The authority sided with an opposition party which reported Orban and a colleague from his ruling Fidesz party for not acquiring prior parental approval of children appearing in one of his campaign videos.

Hungary faces an election April 8 when Orban, 54, who has posted regular videos of his campaign activities on Facebook, will seek a third consecutive term in office.

Polls indicate Orban is on course for re-election, although a by-election in a local vote last month saw a surprise landslide defeat for Fidesz that defied analyst predictions and galvanised opposition parties.

Back To Top