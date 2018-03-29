One dead in gun attack at Mali hotel

Unidentified gunmen have killed one person and wounded at least two others late in an attack on a hotel in the central Mali town of Bandiagara regularly frequented by United Nations staff and humanitarian workers, witnesses said.

Just two days ago, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga visited Bandiagara and gave a speech in which he promised to defeat the Islamist insurgents who have plunged Mali's central and northern regions into chaos.

Five men approached the entrance to Bandiagara's Hotel la Falaise on foot, removed rifles from beneath their flowing traditional robes and opened fire, several witnesses said.

"They were walking calmly and seemed normal," said Bocar Karambe, a driver who was across the street from the hotel when the attack began.

"Once they arrived in front of the gate, we heard the gunfire. When I turned around I saw they were shooting point blank at the people in front of the hotel," he said.

At least three people, a soldier guarding the entrance and two hotel workers, were struck by bullets. The soldier later succumbed to his injuries, Karambe and a second witness said.

One attacker was also killed.

"I saw the body of one of the attackers lying on the ground. He had been shot by that same soldier before he was himself gunned down by the other assailants," said Barema Kassogue, who sells antiques near the hotel.

The Hotel la Falaise was once popular with tourists visiting the Dogon people, who inhabit the cliffs of Mali's central plateau.

However, the area's tourism industry dried up after Islamist groups, some with links to al Qaeda, seized Mali's desert north in 2012. They were driven back by a French-led military intervention a year later, but attacks remain frequent.