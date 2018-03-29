United Nations (United States) (AFP) - Long-serving American diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo was on Wednesday appointed to become the first woman to head UN political affairs, one of the most high-profile positions at the world body.

American DiCarlo becomes first female UN political chief

DiCarlo will replace Jeffrey Feltman, another American who held the post of under-secretary-general for political affairs since 2012, overseeing UN efforts to end conflicts worldwide.

A former deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, DiCarlo "brings more than 35 years of experience in public service and academia," a UN statement said, announcing the appointment.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made gender parity a priority at the United Nations and the appointment marks the first time in the world body's history that a woman will hold the senior position.

The US administration put forward DiCarlo's candidacy even though she is not seen as close to President Donald Trump's foreign policy team, diplomats said.

DiCarlo also served as deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and director for United Nations affairs at the national security council in Washington.

Since 2015, DiCarlo has been president of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, an organization dedicated to conflict resolution.

Her areas of expertise include Russia and the former Soviet Union as well as the Middle East. DiCarlo speaks Russian and French.