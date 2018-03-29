Easyjet aims to forecast technical faults

Airline easyJet has has announced a maintenance program aimed at forecasting technical faults before they happen.

The company said a partnership with Airbus will allow engineers to replace parts before any failures, reducing delays and flight cancellations.

Delays caused by technical issues have reduced from 10 per 1,000 flights in 2010 to just over three on easyJet's newest aircraft.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the new maintenance program would make a "tangible difference" for thousands of passengers.

"It will transform the way we maintain and operate our aircraft with the long term aim of eliminating delays due to technical faults," he added.

EasyJet also announced an extension of a deal to partner with other airlines to allow its passengers to connect with services to Berlin, Amsterdam, Venice, Paris, Edinburgh and Inverness in a single booking.

London City Airport said it had recorded its busiest week ever last week, with over 100,000 passengers leaving or arriving.

Thursday March 22 was also the airport's busiest ever single day, with over 18,600 passengers.

Chief executive Robert Sinclair said: "This record-breaking week and expected Easter rush reflects a much bigger trend for London City Airport, as we develop a growing portfolio of leisure routes and attract new passengers."