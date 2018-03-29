Russia sees more diplomats expelled

Pressure has increased on Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK, as more Russian diplomats were expelled or recalled by countries around the world.

Russia denies Britain's accusation that it was behind the March 4 nerve agent attack on Skripal and his daughter in the southwest city of Salisbury. Both remain in critical condition.

More than 20 nations have announced the expulsion of more than 150 Russian diplomats in the dispute, including 60 by the United States.

Russia says it will respond to the latest diplomatic moves, but a senior diplomat said there is no hurry to retaliate.

Britain expelled 23 and Russia retaliated with the same number, but it has not responded to the other moves.

Montenegro on Wednesday announced it would expel a Russian diplomat. Slovakia and Malta said they would recall their ambassadors from Russia.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow is in "no rush" to retaliate.

He told the RIA Novosti state news agency that Russia is "thoughtfully and thoroughly" considering its response.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Russia's response would come soon and that it will be "timely and will suit the interests of Russia."

UK President Donald Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday about the coordinated effort by Western allies to expel Russian intelligence operatives.