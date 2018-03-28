Hayne US rape case enters mediation talks

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has agreed to a full day of "private" mediation in California in an attempt to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging rape filed against him and avoid a high-profile trial.

US District Court Judge Nathanael Cousins approved the May 8 meeting and lawyers of both parties also consented.

"The parties agree to participate in the following ADR (alternative dispute resolution) process," a filing in the District Court case states.

A woman, known in court documents as "JV" to protect her identity, alleges she was a virgin and heavily intoxicated when she met Hayne at a San Jose bar in 2015 while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers NFL team.

She alleges they caught an Uber to his apartment and he sexually assaulted her.

Hayne has strongly rejected the woman's claims and alleges she "willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse".

Hayne's lawyers have called for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice and Hayne to recover his costs and legal fees.

Santa Clara prosecutors, after an investigation, decided in 2016 not to pursue a criminal case against Hayne, who returned to Australia and the NRL that year.

Hayne suffered a hip injury playing for the Parramatta Eels on the weekend and could be out for up to five weeks.

AAP asked Hayne's lawyer Mark Baute on Tuesday if Hayne would fly to California for the mediation talks but he did not immediately reply.

An email contained in a January court filing indicated the alleged victim's lawyers had requested Hayne fly to California to attend mediation talks previously planned for February.

"I have relayed your request that Jarryd make the flight and attend the mediation, and that you may not want to mediate without knowing that is the case up front," Mr Baute wrote in the email on January 17 to the alleged victim's lawyers.

The woman's lawyer, Micha Star Liberty, also did not immediately reply on Tuesday to AAP's request for comment.