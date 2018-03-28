Stocks rebound as trade war fears recede

London (AFP) - Stock markets rose on Tuesday as fading fears of a US-China trade war prompted fresh buying in Europe and pushed Wall Street higher for the second straight session.

Asian markets surge on receding trade war fears, Kim visit reports

"US stocks are adding to yesterday's sharp recovery in early action, with trade war concerns between China and the US appearing to continue to cool," Charles Schwab consultants said.

Investors were "buoyed" by a "softening trade stance", senior market analyst Craig Erlam of OANDA said.

Trump last week imposed tariffs on some $60 billion of Chinese imports over the "theft" of intellectual property.

This week, nerves were soothed as it emerged that high-level talks had been taking place between the world's top two economies to find an agreement.

- Don't get too excited -

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said the ongoing rebound went some way towards unwinding losses "from one of the worst weeks in recent years for stock markets".

But he cautioned investors "not to get too excited" because "huge up-days do not typically happen in a strong market".

Instead, this looked like a "dead cat bounce", Lawler said.

In Europe, takeover activity boosted sentiment -- with shares in GlaxoSmithKline jumping after the British drugs giant agreed to buy Novartis' stake in the pair's consumer healthcare joint venture for $13 billion (10.4 billion euros).

The Swiss group said the sale of the 36.5-percent stake would enable it to focus on its core pharmaceutical business.

Earlier Tuesday, Asia also performed well, with Tokyo closing higher thanks to a drop in the yen against the dollar, as traders shifted out of assets considered safe in times of uncertainty and turmoil.

Seoul rose 0.6 percent and the won climbed more than one percent against the dollar on speculation Kim had visited China -- in what would have been his first trip outside North Korea since assuming power at the end of 2011.

And if confirmed, the visit would mark the latest development in the fast-paced shift towards an easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

- Key figures around 1545 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.5 percent at 6,994.85 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.6 percent at 11,970.83 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 5,115.74 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 percent at 3,316.95

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 24,409.25

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 percent at 21,317.32 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 30,790.83 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,166.65 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 105.71 yen from 105.43 yen at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2402 from $1.2500

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.4156 from $1.4230

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 11 cents at $69.41 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 34 cents at $65.21

