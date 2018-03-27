Hopes fade for overboard Aust sailor

An Adelaide-based British yachtsman swept overboard during a round-the-world race in the Atlantic Ocean has been described as a "great and experienced sailor" and the "finest human being".

Adelaide-based British yachtsman John Fisher was swept overboard during a round-the-world race.

Hopes for John Fisher are fading after he fell from Team Sun Hung Kai's Scallywag yacht 1400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn on Monday.

Volvo Ocean Race organisers said a search was under way for the 47-year-old but acknowledged the severity of the forecast and lack of light meant chances of a rescue were slim.

Team owner Lee Seng Huang said the focus was now on getting the boat and crew to safe harbour on the South American coast.

"The crew did everything they could to recover John, leading an extensive search and rescue operation in stormy conditions," he said.

"Now, with the forecast worsening and night falling, the team has made the difficult decision to head for landfall."

Mr Lee said he had come to know Fisher well.

"Despite the dangers of the sport, he loved sailing," he said.

"He is one of our own, a longstanding member of the team. He is a great and experienced sailor, the finest human being and a true Scallywag."

The wind in the area at the time Fisher went missing was a strong 35-knot westerly and the water temperature was 9C.

He was on watch and was reported to be wearing survival gear.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre requested one ship divert to the scene and is continuing to contact other ships that may be able to assist.

Fisher was taking part in his first Volvo Ocean Race, a 45,000 nautical mile race around the world.

When in Adelaide he raced with the Christies Sailing Club where a spokesman said he was "extremely popular".