US in talks with China on trade: Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the US is in talks with China after Washington announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $US60 billion of Chinese products.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Navarro said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were negotiating with their Chinese counterparts to resolve outstanding trade differences.

"We're hopeful there that China will work with us to basically address some of these practices," Navarro said.